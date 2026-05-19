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    Kazakhstan to launch direct flights to New York and Tokyo

    12:02, 19 May 2026

    At today’s Government meeting in Astana, Transport Minister Nurlan Sauranbayev announced that Kazakhstan will open new direct international routes to Tokyo and New York, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan to launch direct flights to New York and Tokyo
    Photo credit: Maksat Shagyrbayev/Qazinform News Agency

    He said the Astana-Tokyo flight is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026, while Astana-New York is planned for the second quarter of 2027.

    Currently, the Kazakh capital operates 34 international routes.

    Kazakhstan intends to open or resume 11 additional international routes this year, including flights from Astana to Ulaanbaatar, Guangzhou, Issyk-Kul, Larnaca, and Kashgar, from Almaty to Tokyo, Larnaca, Izmir, Warsaw, Hanoi - Almaty – Prague, and from Kostanay to Tashkent.

    By the end of 2026, Kazakhstan’s airlines will add six new aircraft to their fleets.

    As written before, Kazakh low-cost carrier FlyArystan to increase flight frequency on the Astana–Urumqi–Astana route between August 21 and October 24, 2026.

    Kazakhstan Civil aviation Aircraft Airports Travel Tourism USA Japan Government of Kazakhstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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