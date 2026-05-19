Kazakhstan to launch direct flights to New York and Tokyo

He said the Astana-Tokyo flight is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026, while Astana-New York is planned for the second quarter of 2027.

Currently, the Kazakh capital operates 34 international routes.

Kazakhstan intends to open or resume 11 additional international routes this year, including flights from Astana to Ulaanbaatar, Guangzhou, Issyk-Kul, Larnaca, and Kashgar, from Almaty to Tokyo, Larnaca, Izmir, Warsaw, Hanoi - Almaty – Prague, and from Kostanay to Tashkent.

By the end of 2026, Kazakhstan’s airlines will add six new aircraft to their fleets.

As written before, Kazakh low-cost carrier FlyArystan to increase flight frequency on the Astana–Urumqi–Astana route between August 21 and October 24, 2026.