The museum recorded 6,508,000 visitors from January 1 to November 18, exceeding last year's record of 6,507,483, the museum said Thursday.

If the current trend continues, annual attendance could reach 7 million by the end of the year.

That would make the Seoul-based museum the world's second most-visited museum, behind the Louvre in Paris, based on 2025 figures compiled by the British art magazine The Art Newspaper.

In 2025, the National Museum of Korea ranked third, behind the Louvre, which welcomed about 9.04 million visitors, and the Vatican Museums, with 6.93 million.

Earlier, it was reported that RM, the leader of K-pop supergroup BTS, had donated 100 million won (US$73,909) to the National Museum of Korea to help it acquire items for its collection.