BTS’ RM donates 100 mln won to Korea’s National Museum

The donation was made Tuesday through the Friends of National Museum of Korea, a private support group for the museum, according to the museum.

The funds will be used to purchase or acquire artifacts needed by the museum, the group said.

"I'm pleased to be able to support the museum as its global ambassador," RM, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, said in a release. "I will continue working with the museum to promote it and Korean culture."

The 32-year-old rapper has long expressed a keen interest in Korean traditional culture and art.

He donated 100 million won each in 2021 and 2022 to the Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation, an affiliate of the Korea Heritage Service that works to preserve and restore Korean cultural heritage held abroad.

RM was appointed the museum's first global ambassador in June.

Earlier, it was reported that BTS won three awards, including Song of the Year, while BLACKPINK's Lisa became the first Asian solo artist to win Best Pop at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards.