EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    BTS’ RM donates 100 mln won to Korea’s National Museum

    05:30, 1 October 2026

    RM, the leader of K-pop supergroup BTS, has donated 100 million won (US$73,909) to the National Museum of Korea to help it acquire items for its collection, the museum said Wednesday, Yonhap reports. 

    BTS’ RM donates 100 mln won to Korea’s National Museum
    Photo credit: Yonhap

    The donation was made Tuesday through the Friends of National Museum of Korea, a private support group for the museum, according to the museum.

    The funds will be used to purchase or acquire artifacts needed by the museum, the group said.

    "I'm pleased to be able to support the museum as its global ambassador," RM, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, said in a release.

    "I will continue working with the museum to promote it and Korean culture."

    The 32-year-old rapper has long expressed a keen interest in Korean traditional culture and art.

    He donated 100 million won each in 2021 and 2022 to the Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation, an affiliate of the Korea Heritage Service that works to preserve and restore Korean cultural heritage held abroad.

    RM was appointed the museum's first global ambassador in June.

    Earlier, it was reported that BTS won three awards, including Song of the Year, while BLACKPINK's Lisa became the first Asian solo artist to win Best Pop at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards.

    K-Pop Music Entertainment Culture Celebrities Museums and Theatres Cultural Heritage South Korea World News Asia
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All