Korea Football Association faces police raid over disputed Hong appointment

The search and seizure occurred at the Korea Football Association (KFA) headquarters in Cheonan, about 90 kilometers south of Seoul, and at the KFA House in central Seoul, as part of a probe into suspicions that the association unfairly intervened in Hong's July 2024 appointment.

Hong stepped down at the end of June after South Korea was eliminated in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup.

Police investigators aim to secure KFA documents to investigate whether senior officials, such as former federation chief Chung Mong-kyu and ex-technical director Lee Lim-saeng, interfered in the appointment process.

Critics have claimed that Hong was hired as head coach without following proper procedures, with Lee, who had no authority over coaching appointments, allegedly offering Hong the job at a bakery near Hong's home.

A civic group earlier filed a complaint against Hong and Chung, alleging obstruction of duties, breach of trust, coercion, and intimidation in connection with the appointment.

The raid occurred about two years after police initially launched the probe. The investigation has recently drawn renewed attention following South Korea's elimination from the World Cup.

On Tuesday, police questioned Hong as a suspect in the case.

Late last month, lawmakers questioned Hong and Chung during a parliamentary hearing over several issues, including the management of the KFA and Hong's appointment.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that tensions between FIFA and UEFA had escalated after UEFA, European football's governing body, strongly opposed a plan to bring private investors into the commercial operations of the World Cup and other FIFA tournaments.