Konayev’s lagging infrastructure threatens Almaty region development, warns President

According to the Head of State, the appearance of the town has not changed and remains the same due to slow construction.

“I would like to draw attention to one existing problem. Infrastructure construction in Konayev is progressing at a slow pace. As they say, the town’s appearance has not changed everything remains as it used to be. For the full development of the Almaty region, the town urgently and vitally needs basic infrastructure: educational, administrative, cultural, and sports facilities. The regional leadership must pay attention to this pressing issue,” said the President.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that Alatau should become a new hub for business activity and innovation.