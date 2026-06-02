Konayev and Alatau development to boost entire region — President

"In the coming period, elections to the Qurultay (Parliament) will be held, and the Khalyk Kenesi (People's Council) will be established. Parliament is currently amending the Law on Local Public Administration and Self-Governance. Once these amendments take effect, the influence of maslikhats (local representative bodies) will increase.

Local elected representatives will directly influence budget distribution, thereby strengthening oversight by local representative authorities over the spending of funds in regions and cities. This crucial step will enhance the financial independence of the regions.

As you know, this year marks exactly four years since the city of Konayev was granted the status of a regional center. Extensive work is being carried out in the city. Konayev is gradually strengthening its position as an administrative, tourist, and business center. Much of the credit goes to the Akim (Governor), Marat Sultangaziyev.

The Almaty region possesses all the necessary resources for further sustainable development, and the region's potential has already attracted investors' attention. The development of Konayev and Alatau will undoubtedly boost the prosperity of the entire region. If we pool our efforts and work actively, we will achieve all our goals.

Today's meeting is attended by respected, well-known citizens of the region. I express my sincere gratitude for your great contribution to the development of the Almaty region and the prosperity of our country," the Head of State said.