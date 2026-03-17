Kokshetau sets national record in Bes Asyk

The national record was set at the city’s tennis center, where a large-scale Bes Asyk event was held.

“As part of efforts to preserve cultural identity, around 1,500 students from 27 city schools took part in the Bes Asyk game, resulting in an officially recorded entry in the Kazakhstan Book of Records. The main goal of the initiative is to strengthen national values among young people and promote traditional sports,” the Akmola region’s education department said.

Most participants were high school students who came to demonstrate their skills in Bes Asyk.

“I am glad to have been part of a historic event for my hometown. Today, together with other students, I played Bes Asyk. The record set today will go down in history, and it is great to know that,” said one of the students, Madina.

Photo credit: Akmola region’s education department

As noted by the department, the official certificate confirming inclusion in the Kazakhstan Book of Records will be issued after all required procedures and formalities are completed.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Astana hosted a large-scale “Altyn Saqa” flash mob on March 17, bringing together 3,000 schoolchildren for National Sports Day.