Kokshetau builds sports complex with KZT12.6bn of recovered funds

The center will house halls for boxing, wrestling, weightlifting, and crossfit, as well as set Olympic equipment standards, giving Kokshetau the ability to host both national and IBA world championships.

It will include two football fields, javelin throw field, playing and training areas, multi-sport courts, and track and field area. The center will also install special equipment for people with mobility disabilities.

Athletes and visitors will also have access to a multi-purpose sports hall with a climbing wall, fire training tower, as well as a 650-seat hall with modern multimedia systems for mass cultural events.

Construction of a KZT12.6bn sports and cultural center is now 85% complete and expected to open before the yearend.

The government allocated 12.6 billion tenge via the special fund for the project.

Earlier, it was reported Kazakhstan opens 35 sports facilities since early 2025.