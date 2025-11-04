Kazakhstan opens 35 sports facilities since early 2025

Speaking at Tuesday’s government meeting, Myrzabosynov said there are 25,760 sports facilities, including 23,678 state-owned and 2,082 private, across the nation. 1,298 facilities need repairs, he added.

Recently, Kazakhstan has been implementing modern requirements for sports facility construction, promoting effectiveness, accessibility, and inclusivity, said the minister.

Myrzabosynov stated that the sports area should reach 80 square meters of sports hall and 25 square meters of pool water surface area per 1,000 people.

The coverage rate of sports infrastructure was at 55.1% nationwide in 2024, with Pavlodar, Zhambyl, and Karaganda regions taking the lead – 69.4%, 68.3%, and 65%, respectively.

The country’s strategy for the development of physical culture and sport envisions up to 60% mass sport coverage by 2029. Additionally, the Tourism and Sports Ministry sets KPIs for deputy governors overseeing the sports sector, as well as heads of sport federations, including goals to develop sports infrastructure and mass sport coverage.

The minister said major projects of the year include the international-standard rowing channel opened in Turkistan, as well as the construction of the National Sports University in Astana, scheduled to be complete in December 2025.

