Kokshe Arena opened in the run-up to Kazakhstan's Independence Day

The facility was built using KZT 12 billion in recovered assets.

The opening ceremony was attended by Prosecutor General Berik Assylov, Minister of Tourism and Sports Yerbol Myrzabossynov, Minister of Finance Madi Takiyev, as well as President of the World Boxing Federation Gennadiy Golovkin, and UFC fighter Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Photo credit: Akmola Regional Akimat

According to Akim (Governor) of the Akmola region, Marat Akhmetzhanov, Kokshe Arena is the second sports infrastructure facility in the region, constructed with recovered assets. Earlier, a youth sports school was opened in the village of Zerenda.

— The development of sports, support for young people, and the promotion of a healthy lifestyle are among our key priorities. Kokshe Arena is not just a sports facility but a new space of opportunities that brings together professional sports and mass public engagement in physical activities. The complex meets modern international standards, enabling training sessions and competitions at regional, national, and international levels, Akhmetzhanov said.

The arena designed for 1,000 people includes a spectator hall equipped with state-of-the-art multimedia systems, a universal sports hall with a climbing wall, and a tower for fire-applied sports.

The complex also features fully equipped rooms for boxing, wrestling, weightlifting, and CrossFit, all fitted with Olympic-standard certified equipment. Facilities are adapted for people with disabilities. The surrounding area includes an athletics zone, courts for team sports and throwing disciplines, as well as recreational areas.

During the ceremony, the regional akim presented awards to representatives of active longevity centers from the cities of Astana and Shymkent, as well as the North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions. Athletes who achieved podium finishes at international competitions this year were also awarded cash certificates.

Photo credit: Akmola Regional Akimat

Among the honorees were three-time world para powerlifting champion David Degtyarev, World Cup silver medalist in para shooting Yerkin Gabbasov, world and Asian GAMMA MMA champion Anas Nurkesh, and world and Asian MMA champion Matilda Bachurina, among others.

The celebration concluded with a concert by People’s Artist of Kazakhstan and State Prize laureate Roza Rymbayeva.

It was noted that a total of 42 social facilities are planned to be built in the Akmola region using funds from the Special State Fund, including 14 healthcare facilities, 26 water supply projects, and two sports facilities.

Qazinform reported earlier that the sports complex was built as part of a directive from the Head of State aimed at improving social infrastructure.