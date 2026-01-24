KMG, Turkish Petroleum Corporation eye broader partnership opportunities

The issues were on agenda of Jan 23 meeting between Askhat Khasenov, Chairman of the Management Board of KazMunayGas National Company (KMG), and Cem Erdem, Head of the Turkish state-owned company Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO), the press service of KMG says.

Since signing a confidentiality agreement in June 2025, the two companies have actively exchanged information and studied geological exploration projects in both countries. TPAO specialists previously attended detailed technical sessions, who were given access to geological data on promising exploration areas in Kazakhstan.

Following the analysis, Turkish partners expressed particular interest in the Bolshoy Zhambyl offshore project in the Northern Caspian. TPAO is currently conducting a detailed technical and economic assessment of the site. Khassenov confirmed that KMG is ready to switch to the practical implementation stage of the project.

The meeting confirmed mutual interest in strengthening the partnership across key areas of cooperation.

Founded in 1954, TPAO is Türkiye’s integrated state-owned oil company engaged in exploration, production, refining and marketing. The company implements a large-scale program aimed at increasing hydrocarbon production, particularly in the Black Sea and eastern regions. In addition to domestic projects, the company is involved in oil and gas exploration and production in Azerbaijan, Algeria and offshore areas near Northern Cyprus. TPAO also operates its own fleet of seismic and drilling vessels.

Earlier, it was reported that Askhat Khassenov held talks with Alparslan Bayraktar, Türkiye’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, in Ankara.