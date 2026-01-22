KMG, Turkish Energy Ministry explore stronger oil and gas ties

The meeting focused on prospects for expanding collaboration between KazMunayGas and Turkish energy sector companies. In particular, KMG and state-owned Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) have been studying promising geological exploration projects in both countries., with discussions now moving toward practical implementation of joint initiatives.

Khassenov thanked the Turkish side for its readiness to engage in constructive and meaningful dialogue and voiced confidence that deeper cooperation would help intensify geological exploration, introduce advanced technologies, and strengthen human capital development.

Following the talks, the parties reaffirmed their committment to continue working together to advance cooperation in the oil and gas sector, contributing to the economic development of Kazakhstan and Türkiye.

Earlierm, Qazinform reported that KMG redirected 300,000 tons of oil amid CPC restrictions.