KMG redirects 300,000 tons of oil amid CPC restrictions

Around 300,000 tons of oil were redirected through the KazTransOil system for further export deliveries to Germany, China, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, and via the ports of Novorossiysk and Ust-Luga.

In January 2026, given the continuing restrictions on CPC’s intake of oil, measures to redirect supplies will be continued.

Work is also ongoing on additional routes for transporting Kazakh oil:

By the end of 2025, Kazakhstan recorded an upward trend in oil exports to Germany’s Schwedt refinery, with volumes reaching 2.1 million tons. In 2026, shipments are expected to rise further to 2.5 million tons.

Shipments of Kazakh oil from the port of Aktau towards Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) totaled 1.3 million tons. The expected volume for 2026 is up to 1.6 million tons.

Stable transportation of Kazakh oil to the People’s Republic of China also continues. By the end of 2025, 1.1 million tons of oil were exported to China.

