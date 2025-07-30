KMG, TPAO ink agreement on cooperation in geological exploration and hydrocarbon production

The document was signed by KGM Chairman Askhat Khassenov and Chairman and General Manager of TPAO Ahmet Türkoğlu, according to the KMG press service.

In accordance with the document, the two companies will cooperate in geological exploration and extraction of hydrocarbons in the territory of Kazakhstan.

The sides also agreed to carry out comprehensive geological survey of the promising sites, to explore the possibility for joint work on the active oil and gas deposits, as well as to provide oilfield services.

Earlier, on July 28, Askhat Khassenov and Ahmet Türkoğlu met in Ankara to discuss the potential of bilateral interaction in geological exploration, transportation and other areas of oil and gas sector.