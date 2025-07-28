KazMunayGas, Turkish Petroleum Corporation eye cooperation prospects

The issues were on agenda of a meeting between Chairman of the Management Board of JSC NC KazMunayGas Askhat Khassenov with Chairman and General Manager of Turkish Petroleum Corporation Ahmet Türkoğlu held in Ankara, according to the KMG press service.

Special attention was given to the attraction of investments, implementation of advanced technologies, exchange of experience and promotion of environmentally sustainable solutions. In particular, working groups of KazMunayGas and Turkish Petroleum Corporation are carrying out analysis of possible joint initiatives on the promising geological sites in Kazakhstan.

Askhat Khassenov emphasized that KazMunayGas attaches special attention to enhancing contacts with the leading energy companies of Türkiye, in line with the strategic course of the President of Kazakhstan to deepen relations with this country.

He expressed confidence that the expansion of mutually beneficial ties with TPC will give additional impulse to the development of the Kazakh-Turkish economic partnership.

