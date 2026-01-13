KazMunayGas comments on drone attack on tanker near CPC

The company's response follows media reports of a drone attack targeting two tankers carrying Kazakh oil in the vicinity of the CPC terminal.

According to KMG, the tanker MATILDA was attacked by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on January 13. The strike resulted in an explosion, though no fire followed.

The vessel is presently chartered by KazMorTransLlot (National Marine Shipping Company), a subsidiary of KMG. The tanker had been scheduled to load Kazakh crude oil at the CPC terminal on January 18, 2026.

As KMG confirmed, no crew members were injured. Preliminary assessments indicate that the vessel remains seaworthy, with no signs of any serious structural damage found during the initial inspection. A full damage assessment is currently underway.

Qazinform previously reported on the global oil market: price decline, rising production, and the 2026 outlook.