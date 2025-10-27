KMG PetroChem studies Uzbekistan’s experience in the oil and gas industry

During the visit, the sides discussed prospective projects, cooperation opportunities, and investment directions. Specialists emphasized the importance of deepening bilateral cooperation in the oil and gas sector.

he delegation members examined the plant’s operations, familiarizing themselves with production processes, technological capabilities, and innovative solutions.

The visit to the plant was an essential step in strengthening strategic cooperation between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan and expanding collaboration in the oil and gas industry.

As reported previously, Kazakhstan will export $70 million in products to Uzbekistan.