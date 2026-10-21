KMG International reports 73% growth in EBITDA in first nine months of 2026

During the reporting period, the company processed 4.087 million tons of crude oil at its Petromidia refinery.

Average daily processing volumes reached 14,670 tons, equivalent to around 97 percent of the refinery’s designed capacity. Total petroleum product output amounted to 3.977 million tons, including 1.793 million tons of diesel fuel, 1.103 million tons of gasoline and 369,000 tons of Jet A-1 aviation fuel.

KMG International’s retail companies increased their combined petroleum product sales by 5 percent year on year to 2.272 million tons. The growth was driven primarily by higher wholesale sales in Romania and increased sales volumes in Moldova.

Sales of non-fuel goods and services in Romania also recorded positive growth, rising by 3 percent compared with the same period in 2025. EBITDA in the retail segment reached 87 million US dollars.

The company continues to implement measures aimed at improving operational efficiency, ensuring the reliability of its production assets and strengthening its financial stability.

Earlier, Qazinform reported oil transportation via the Kazakhstan-China pipeline reached 14.8 million tons in the nine months of the current year.