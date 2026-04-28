KMG, Air Products explore cooperation prospects

The sides discussed the prospects for cooperation in oil refining and petrochemistry, as well as investment attraction issues.

Photo credit: KazMunayGas

The U.S. side presented its technological capabilities in the production of gas and chemicals for industrial use. Air Products shared its plans for expanding its presence in Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: KazMunayGas

The sides expressed readiness to strengthen cooperation in all mutually beneficial areas.

Founded in 1940 and headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, U.S., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. is a global leader in hydrogen production. The company implements projects in 50 countries.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s Samruk Kazyna Fund, KazMunayGas National Company and France’s TotalEnergies have signed an agreement on financing the Mirnyi Wind Power Plant construction project.