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    KMG, Air Products explore cooperation prospects

    16:35, 28 April 2026

    In Astana, Chairman of the Management Board of JSC NC KazMunayGas, Askhat Khassenov, has met with the President of Europe and Africa at U.S.-based Air Products, Ivo Bols, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakh company’s press service.

    KMG, Air Products explore cooperation prospects
    Photo credit: KazMunayGas

    The sides discussed the prospects for cooperation in oil refining and petrochemistry, as well as investment attraction issues.

    KMG, Air Products explore cooperation prospects
    Photo credit: KazMunayGas

    The U.S. side presented its technological capabilities in the production of gas and chemicals for industrial use. Air Products shared its plans for expanding its presence in Kazakhstan.

    KMG, Air Products explore cooperation prospects
    Photo credit: KazMunayGas

    The sides expressed readiness to strengthen cooperation in all mutually beneficial areas.

    Founded in 1940 and headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, U.S., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. is a global leader in hydrogen production. The company implements projects in 50 countries.

    Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s Samruk Kazyna Fund, KazMunayGas National Company and France’s TotalEnergies have signed an agreement on financing the Mirnyi Wind Power Plant construction project.

    Kazakhstan and USA Kazakhstan KazMunayGas Oil and Gas Business, companies
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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