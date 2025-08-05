Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano in Russia's Far East sends another ash plume 7-km high

"Explosions raised volcanic ash as high as seven kilometers [4.3 miles] above sea level," the statement reads. "The ash plume spread 490 kilometers [304.5 miles] to the east and southeast of the volcano."

The Klyuchevskoy Volcano (Klyuchevskaya Sopka) is the tallest active volcano in Eurasia. It is cone-shaped with a summit crater about 700 meters (almost 3,000 feet) wide.

El volcán Klyuchevskoy en Kamchatka, Rusia, entró en erupción nuevamente, expulsando cenizas a 7,5 kilómetros sobre el nivel del mar y representando una amenaza para el transporte aéreo, informó el lunes el Instituto de Vulcanología y Sismología de la Rama del Lejano Oriente de… pic.twitter.com/2i1Bl8EpUD — Alertageo (@alertarojanot) August 4, 2025

There are about 80 side blast craters and cinder cones on the volcano’s slopes. Klyuchevskaya Sopka is located 30 km from the village of Klyuchi in the Ust-Kamchatsky district, which is home to about 4,500 people. Nearby, the Bezymyanny volcano is also erupting.

Earlier it was reporred that the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano erupted in Kamchatka as a result of July 30 earthquake.