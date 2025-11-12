Klimt masterpiece to headline Sotheby’s auction from Leonard Lauder collection

The highlight of the auction will be Gustav Klimt’s “Portrait of Elisabeth Lederer” (Bildnis Elisabeth Lederer) — a large-scale work created between 1914 and 1916. The painting, which belonged to Estée Lauder heir Leonard A. Lauder until his passing in June 2025, is expected to fetch a record price exceeding $150 million, potentially becoming one of the most expensive works by Klimt ever sold at auction.

The auction also includes two of Klimt’s landscapes — “Blumenwiese (Blooming Meadow)” and “Waldabhang bei Unterach am Attersee (Forest Slope in Unterach on the Attersee)” — both listed with the note Estimate Upon Request. Other major lots include Vincent van Gogh’s “Le Semeur dans un champ de blé au soleil couchant” ($8–10 million), Henri Matisse’s “La Serpentine” ($9–12 million), and Edvard Munch’s “Sankthansnatt (Midsummer Night)” ($20–30 million).

Sankthansnatt. Photo credit: Sotheby’s

The auction will be held at Sotheby’s new flagship building in New York.

