“Elvire, en buste” — a new Modigliani record and a triumph for Sotheby’s Paris

According to Sotheby’s, the highlight of the evening was Amedeo Modigliani’s “Elvire, en buste” (1918–1919), which sold for $31.3 million after intense bidding between seven participants. The painting, unseen publicly since 1974, set a new French auction record for Modigliani and became the most expensive artwork ever sold at Sotheby’s Paris.

Another of the artist’s works — “Raymond” (1915), depicting the young writer Raymond Radiguet — sold for $12.4 million following a spirited ten-minute bidding battle, doubling its high estimate. Both paintings had been held in the same private collection for over half a century.

Photo credit: Sotheby’s

Overall, the Modernités section realized $72.8 million, with 90% of lots sold and 61% making their auction debut.

The Surrealism and Its Legacy sale brought in $31.2 million, marking the second-highest total for Surrealist art in France. The star lot, René Magritte’s “La magie noire” (1934), fetched $12.4 million, doubling its estimate and setting a new record for Magritte’s Magie noire series. The painting had remained in the same Belgian family for 90 years since its purchase directly from the artist in 1935.

Photo credit: Sotheby’s

American collectors acquired one-third of all lots, and 70% of artworks exceeded their high estimates.

The record-breaking Paris auctions follow a strong year for Sotheby’s, continuing the momentum of recent high-profile sales, including the Pauline Karpidas Collection in London, which achieved $137 million.

