    Gerassimenko fails to reach round of 16 at World Championships in Doha

    11:15, 22 May 2025

    Kazakhstan’s table tennis player Kirill Gerassimenko was upset in the Round of 32 at the World Championships in Doha, Qatar, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Kirill Gerassimenko fails to reach round of 16 at World Championships in Doha
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Gerassimenko won the first two sets, but then lost the next four, with the match ending 4–2 in favor of Brazil’s Hugo Calderano.

    Thus, the Kazakhstani table tennis player did not advance to the Round of 16.

    As reported earlier, Gerassimenko beat Hiroto Shinozuka of Japan with a score of 4–2 in Round of 64.

    Table Tennis Sport Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
