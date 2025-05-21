World Table Tennis Championships: Gerassimenko of Kazakhstan cruises into Round of 32

Gerassimenko beat Hiroto Shinozuka of Japan with a score of 4–2 in Round of 64.

In the Round of 32 match, Gerassimenko will play against Hugo Calderano of Brazil.

As reported earlier, Kirill Gerassimenko was crowned the champion in three events at the National Table Tennis Championships 2025, that took place at ADD USTEL TENNIS ORTALYGY in Almaty.