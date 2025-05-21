EN
    World Table Tennis Championships: Gerassimenko of Kazakhstan cruises into Round of 32

    09:07, 21 May 2025

    Kazakhstan’s table tennis player Kirill Gerassimenko propelled to Round of 32 at the World Championships in Doha, Qatar, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Kirill Gerassimenko cruises into Round of 16 at World Table Tennis Championships
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Gerassimenko beat Hiroto Shinozuka of Japan with a score of 4–2 in Round of 64.

    In the Round of 32 match, Gerassimenko will play against Hugo Calderano of Brazil. 

    As reported earlier, Kirill Gerassimenko was crowned the champion in three events at the National Table Tennis Championships 2025, that took place at ADD USTEL TENNIS ORTALYGY in Almaty.

    Table Tennis Sport Kazakhstan Events
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
