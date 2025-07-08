EN
    Kira Danilova claims gold at Asian Youth Weightlifting Championships 2025

    15:42, 8 July 2025

    Kazakhstan’s weightlifter Kira Danilova won the girls’ 69 kg event at the Asian Youth Weightlifting Championships 2025 in Kazakh capital Astana, Kazianform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Photo credit: NOC RK

    The Kazakhstani claimed the girls’ 69 kg gold after lifting a total of 198 kg (87 kg in snatch and 111kg in clean and jerk).

    Coming in second was Uzbek Dinura Kholdorova with a total lift of 186 kg (81 kg in snatch and 105 kg in clean and jerk).

    Another Kazakhstani Sofya Shalgina took a bronze medal with 175 kg.

    To note, the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships 2025 kicked off in Astana on July 4.

    As reported previously, on Sunday, July 6, Kazakhstani weightlifter Xeniya Prozorova became the winner of the Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships ongoing in Astana. 

    Sport Weightlifting Events Astana
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
