Kazakhstan's Prozorova claims 2 medals at 2025 Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships

The Kazakh athlete topped the podium in the women’s 58kg weight division lifting a total of 194 (89+105) kg and confirming the Asian record in the snatch.

With the same result she claimed silver at the Junior Championships.

Asian Championships U17

1. Xeniya Prozorova (Kazakhstan) — 194 (89+105)

2. Qiuyi Rao (China) — 187 (86+101)

3. Marjona Abdumutalova (Uzbekistan) — 182 (80+102)

Asian Championships U20

1. Chen Guan Ling (Taipei) — 209 (93+116)

2. Xeniya Prozorova (Kazakhstan) — 194 (89+105)

3. Hà Thị Xiên (Vietnam) — 193 (87+106)