    Kazakhstan's Prozorova claims 2 medals at 2025 Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships

    09:31, 7 July 2025

    On Sunday, July 6, Kazakhstani weightlifter Xeniya Prozorova became the winner of the Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships ongoing in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakhstan's Prozorova claims 2 medals at 2025 Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan

    The Kazakh athlete topped the podium in the women’s 58kg weight division lifting a total of 194 (89+105) kg and confirming the Asian record in the snatch.

    With the same result she claimed silver at the Junior Championships.

    Asian Championships U17

    1. Xeniya Prozorova (Kazakhstan) — 194 (89+105)

    2. Qiuyi Rao (China) — 187 (86+101)

    3. Marjona Abdumutalova (Uzbekistan) — 182 (80+102)

    Asian Championships U20

    1. Chen Guan Ling (Taipei) — 209 (93+116)

    2. Xeniya Prozorova (Kazakhstan) — 194 (89+105)

    3. Hà Thị Xiên (Vietnam) — 193 (87+106)

    Weightlifting Kazakhstan Sport Astana
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
