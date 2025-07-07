Kazakhstan's Prozorova claims 2 medals at 2025 Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships
On Sunday, July 6, Kazakhstani weightlifter Xeniya Prozorova became the winner of the Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships ongoing in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the National Olympic Committee.
The Kazakh athlete topped the podium in the women’s 58kg weight division lifting a total of 194 (89+105) kg and confirming the Asian record in the snatch.
With the same result she claimed silver at the Junior Championships.
Asian Championships U17
1. Xeniya Prozorova (Kazakhstan) — 194 (89+105)
2. Qiuyi Rao (China) — 187 (86+101)
3. Marjona Abdumutalova (Uzbekistan) — 182 (80+102)
Asian Championships U20
1. Chen Guan Ling (Taipei) — 209 (93+116)
2. Xeniya Prozorova (Kazakhstan) — 194 (89+105)
3. Hà Thị Xiên (Vietnam) — 193 (87+106)