King Philippe of Belgium highlights cooperation potential with Kazakhstan

During the audience, held at the Laeken Palace – the official residence of the Belgian royal family – King Philippe conveyed his heartfelt wishes of well-being and prosperity to the people of Kazakhstan and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He also warmly recalled President Tokayev’s visit to Brussels in 2021 and his substantive discussions with the Kazakh leader. The Monarch further mentioned his three visits to Kazakhstan as Crown Prince, emphasizing that he retained the most memorable impressions of the country, its rich culture and history, and its great development potential.

The interlocutors discussed the current state and prospects of Kazakhstan–Belgium relations, which demonstrates a steady growth.

The Kazakh ambassador noted that Belgium is an important partner for Kazakhstan in Europe, highlighting areas such as green technologies, digitalization, transport logistics, science and education as priority areas of cooperation. Cultural and humanitarian exchange, including sports, occupies a special place on the bilateral agenda. In this regard, Ambassador Vassilenko underlined the symbolism of the upcoming football match in Brussels on 7 September between the national teams of Kazakhstan and Belgium, as a vivid example of sports diplomacy contributing to the strengthening of friendship and mutual understanding between our countries.

King Philippe commended the course of reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan and noted the significant potential for cooperation in the areas of sustainable development, innovation, and aerospace.

The parties also discussed the current international agenda, stressing the importance of joint efforts in ensuring stability and security, promoting multilateral interaction, and strengthening the system of international relations based on the UN Charter.

The ceremony took place in an atmosphere of mutual respect and openness, highlighting the commitment of both sides to deepening political dialogue, strengthening economic ties, and promoting common values on the international stage.

