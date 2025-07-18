Kazakhstan, Belgium reaffirm commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation

On the eve of the National Day of the Kingdom of Belgium, celebrated on July 21, Ambassador Vassilenko conveyed congratulations on behalf of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, addressed to King Philippe of Belgians, expressing wishes for peace, prosperity, and continued well-being for the Belgian people.

The sides discussed the current state of bilateral cooperation and expressed mutual interest in further developing political dialogue and enhancing collaboration in the areas of trade, economy, investment, science, culture, and humanitarian affairs.

The Chief of Protocol Cartuyvels congratulated the Kazakh diplomat on the official commencement of his mission and wished him success in his work.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties agreed to maintain close contact in order to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and Belgium.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan and Italy discussed the current state and prospects for the development of strategic partnership in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. The issues were on agenda of a meeting held between Kazakh Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arman Issetov, at a meeting with the Italian Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Antonello De Riu.