King of Jordan visits historical monuments of Samarkand

The heads of state began their tour with the Shakhi Zinda complex.

This complex consists of the mausoleums of a companion of the Prophet Muhammad, Qutham ibn Abbas, and other notable figures. The historical, cultural, and artistic value of the complex lies in the fact that it illustrates the development of architecture and decorative art over several centuries. Shakhi Zinda was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2001.

The King of Jordan, who represents the Hashemite dynasty, officially tracing its lineage to the Prophet Muhammad’s daughter Fatima and his son-in-law Ali ibn Abi Talib, paid tribute to the memory of Qutham ibn Abbas. Verses from the Quran were recited.

During the visit to the mausoleum of Amir Temur, the Jordanian delegation was briefed on the state-building policies of our great ancestor, his military genius, and his diplomatic ties with various countries. The life and activities of Sahibkiran, as well as the vast state he created, left a profound impression on the guests.

The heads of state also visited the Registan complex, whose ensemble consists of the Mirzo Ulugbek, Sherdor, and Tilla-Kori madrasahs. For centuries, these monuments have attracted researchers and served as a school for hundreds of scholars. With its symmetry and architectural appearance, Registan is justly regarded as the landmark of Samarkand.

Earlier it was reported that the King of Jordan is paying a state visit to Uzbekistan.