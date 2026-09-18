King Charles calls for international cooperation on AI safety

At Dumfries House, Charles urged industry leaders to keep AI under human control and explore how it could serve people, communities and the environment. He asked participants to consider how to “build international cooperation and consensus” around its safe development.

Representatives from OpenAI, Anthropic, Google DeepMind and Nvidia attended the gathering, alongside Britain’s Minister for Artificial Intelligence, Kanishka Narayan. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was among the executives present.

“The development of AI - its substance and its pace - are both intriguing and deeply concerning in equal measure,” Charles said in his opening remarks.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, I suppose we might readily agree that the development of AI – its substance and its pace - are both intriguing and deeply concerning in equal measure.”



In his speech to AI leaders who have gathered in Scotland today, His Majesty reflected on the… pic.twitter.com/FfOpTBy8mM — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 17, 2026

He warned of the “existential dangers of such technologies falling into the wrong hands, and being used in potentially catastrophic ways,” urging those present to give these risks urgent consideration.

Without naming individual countries or companies, Charles called for beneficial applications of AI to be developed “with safety at its heart.”

Speaking after the King, Huang emphasized developers’ responsibility to test their technology and withhold products that were not ready for public use.

“When a product is not safe enough, we should hold it back and keep engineering. We’ve always done that and we should continue to do that,” he said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said the public was justified in fearing the growing power of artificial intelligence companies, while expressing confidence that the industry could develop the technology safely.