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    King Charles calls for international cooperation on AI safety

    10:08, 18 September 2026

    Britain’s King Charles III called for international cooperation on artificial intelligence safety during a meeting with technology executives in Scotland, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    King Charles, Charles, UK, England, Royal Family, Great Britain
    Screenshot from youtube.com/@AssociatedPress

    At Dumfries House, Charles urged industry leaders to keep AI under human control and explore how it could serve people, communities and the environment. He asked participants to consider how to “build international cooperation and consensus” around its safe development.

    Representatives from OpenAI, Anthropic, Google DeepMind and Nvidia attended the gathering, alongside Britain’s Minister for Artificial Intelligence, Kanishka Narayan. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was among the executives present.

    “The development of AI - its substance and its pace - are both intriguing and deeply concerning in equal measure,” Charles said in his opening remarks.

    He warned of the “existential dangers of such technologies falling into the wrong hands, and being used in potentially catastrophic ways,” urging those present to give these risks urgent consideration.

    Without naming individual countries or companies, Charles called for beneficial applications of AI to be developed “with safety at its heart.”

    Speaking after the King, Huang emphasized developers’ responsibility to test their technology and withhold products that were not ready for public use.

    “When a product is not safe enough, we should hold it back and keep engineering. We’ve always done that and we should continue to do that,” he said.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said the public was justified in fearing the growing power of artificial intelligence companies, while expressing confidence that the industry could develop the technology safely.

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    kazinform
    Ali Salmenbayev
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