Titled The Trust, the documentary will premiere on Netflix on December 26, 2026.

Founded by the then Prince of Wales in 1976, The King’s Trust helps young people develop the confidence and skills they need to pursue education, prepare for work and access employment opportunities. Its programs operate in the UK and more than 20 other countries.

Over the past five decades, the organization has helped more than 1.5 million young people worldwide build brighter futures for themselves and their communities.

The documentary will also follow three young people pursuing their ambitions with the Trust’s support, highlighting the challenges they face today. Filmed over the course of a year, it reflects on the organization’s work and the friendship between the King and Elba, who received a Trust grant while growing up in Hackney that helped launch his acting career.

Sir Idris Elba joins forces with His Majesty The King to mark 50 years of The @KingsTrust. THE TRUST, coming to @Netflix on Boxing Day. https://t.co/ZhNwXu8JyK — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 23, 2026

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales visited India for the 2026 Earthshot Prize event in Mumbai.