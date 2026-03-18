Kim’s party claims all seats in North Korea elections

According to the Korean Central News Agency, the vote held on March 15 elected deputies to the 15th Supreme People’s Assembly. Official figures said turnout reached 99.99%, while the ruling camp secured 99.93% support.

Under North Korea’s election system, 687 deputies were elected, including workers, farmers, intellectuals, service personnel and officials. Each constituency had only one candidate, prompting outside observers to describe the process as a “show election.”

State media also reported that 0.07% of voters opposed the candidates, marking a rare acknowledgment of dissent in a Supreme People’s Assembly election.

Among those elected was Kim Yo Jong, the leader’s sister, who won in Kallimgil Constituency No. 5. Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui was also elected, while reports said more than 70% of deputies are newcomers, indicating a major reshuffle in the country’s political structure.

The newly elected assembly is expected to convene soon in Pyongyang, where lawmakers are set to decide state leadership positions and discuss amendments to the Socialist Constitution.

Observers expect Kim Jong Un to be re-elected as head of the State Affairs Commission, reinforcing his leadership. Analysts are also closely watching whether Pyongyang will formally define inter-Korean relations as hostile in its constitution and whether the new session will signal any shifts in foreign policy.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that North Korea fired about 10 ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Saturday, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, in an apparent show of force as South Korea and the United States conducted their key spring military exercise.