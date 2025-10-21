KIA to launch corporate training center in Kazakhstan

The Head of State highlighted even before the launch of its new plant, KIA began building long-term partnerships with Kazakh and South Korean universities and colleges. Now, the company plans to open a corporate training center.

He stressed the plant emphasizes localization of production that helps increase the Kazakhstan’s content in its output.

According to the experts estimates each job at the plant indirectly creates 5–6 additional jobs in logistics, services, and infrastructure.

The new KIA facility is expected to become a growth engine for Kazakhstan’s automotive industry.

The new plat is expected to contribute to the renewal of the national vehicle fleet, improve road safety across cities and highways.

As written before, Kazakh President inaugurated the KIA Qazaqstan plant.