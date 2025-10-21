Kazakh Presidsent inaugurates KIA Qazaqstan plant

The President recalled that two years ago, during his visit to Kostanay, the KIA Sportage vehicles assembly was launched in Kazakhstan. Now, as part of an agreement with KIA Motors Corporation, a fully operational manufacturing facility started its work.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed sincere gratitude to KIA Corporation President Ho Sung Song and the company for their efforts highlighting the scale of the project and the strengthening of mutually beneficial ties between Kazakhstan and South Korea.

The Head of State said today’s milestone event is a bright example of strategic partnership and successful relations between Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea. He stressed South Korea is a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in Asia and affirmed the country’s commitment to deepen cooperation.

As stated there, over 800 Korean companies are currently operating successfully in Kazakhstan.

The Head of State emphasized automotive manufacturing is emerging as a key sector of bilateral cooperation.

To note, the Head of State awarded KIA Corporation President Ho Sung Song the Dostyq Order, II Degree, for his contribution to the development of Kazakhstan-South Kores cooperation and strengthnening of friendship between the two nations.

As written before, PM Bektenov inspected KIA plant construction works in Kostanay.