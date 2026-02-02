Khorgos announces brief shutdown period

“Amid the Chinese New Year celebrations in China and the temporary suspension of operations on the Chinese side of the Khorgos International Center for Border Cooperation, the Center will be closed from February 16 to March 1, 2026,” the statement said.

During this period, scheduled maintenance works will be carried out on the Kazakh side to improve comfort levels for visitors.

The Center is set to resume normal operations on March 2, 2026.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan is set to invest over 230 billion tenge in Khorgos hub development.