Khoja Ahmed Yassawi’s heritage to be promoted under new project

This initiative is being implemented in line with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s instruction to broadly promote the legacy of Khoja Ahmed Yassawi across Kazakhstan's regions and abroad.

The event brought together representatives of government bodies, scientists, theologians, scholars of religion, cultural figures, youth, and media members.

Discussions mainly focused on the historical and spiritual significance of Yassawi’s teachings, the moral philosophy of his work Divan-i Hikmet, and the role of the thinker’s legacy in strengthening national identity and shaping spiritual values.

Keynote speakers included Professor Dossay Kenzhetay of Khoja Ahmed Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University, Associate Professor Serzhan Orazbay, Bauyrzhan Saifunov, Director of the Yassawi Research Institute, and Mukhit Tolegen, Doctor of Philosophy.

Scholars examined the influence of Yassawi’s teachings on national identity, the educational value of his hikmets (devotional poems), and the historical and spiritual continuity linking the philosopher's legacy with the traditions of the Kazakh people.

Qazinform News Agency reported earlier that a monograph and play on Khoja Ahmed Yassawi had been presented in four languages in Astana.