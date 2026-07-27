K‑Heritage House draws record crowds during UNESCO session in Busan

According to the Korea Heritage Service, 21,282 people visited the pavilion at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center, where the committee’s 48th session is underway from July 20 to 29.

The figure marked the highest daily turnout since the pavilion opened on July 20, bringing total attendance to 93,425.

The pavilion offers exhibitions, performances and interactive programs for delegates and the public. Booths highlight heritage sites already recognized and those on UNESCO’s tentative list, including the Gaya Tumuli burial mounds, the Getbol Korean Tidal Flats, a vast expanse of biodiverse wetlands; the Bangu Stream petroglyphs, and the Sansa Buddhist mountain monasteries.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan had secured its first addition to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 22 years, following the inscription of the Mangystau Rock Mosques at the 48th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Busan, South Korea.