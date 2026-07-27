K‑Heritage House draws record crowds during UNESCO session in Busan
More than 20,000 visitors flocked to the K‑Heritage House pavilion in Busan on Sunday, as South Korea hosts its first UNESCO World Heritage Committee session, Qazinform News Agency learned from Yonhap.
According to the Korea Heritage Service, 21,282 people visited the pavilion at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center, where the committee’s 48th session is underway from July 20 to 29.
The figure marked the highest daily turnout since the pavilion opened on July 20, bringing total attendance to 93,425.
The pavilion offers exhibitions, performances and interactive programs for delegates and the public. Booths highlight heritage sites already recognized and those on UNESCO’s tentative list, including the Gaya Tumuli burial mounds, the Getbol Korean Tidal Flats, a vast expanse of biodiverse wetlands; the Bangu Stream petroglyphs, and the Sansa Buddhist mountain monasteries.
【現地報告】第48回世界遺産委員会会合が行われている釜山のBEXCOでは、K-Heritage Houseと題した韓国の有形無形の文化遺産に関する展示や実演が行われ、連日多数の家族連れが訪れています。書道や木版印刷をその場で行い配布するブースには長い列ができました。 pic.twitter.com/W3KHdMK8Gj— 東京文化財研究所/TOBUNKEN【公式】 (@tobunken_nich) July 27, 2026
Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan had secured its first addition to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 22 years, following the inscription of the Mangystau Rock Mosques at the 48th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Busan, South Korea.