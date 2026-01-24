Khalyk Kenesi to become supreme consultative body representing the nation

Addressing the first meeting of the Commission on Constitutional Reform, Zhienbayev noted that the People’s Council will serve as the highest consultative body representing the interests of the people of Kazakhstan. Its composition will be formed by the Head of State from among the country’s citizens.

The main powers of the People’s Council will include drafting proposals and recommendations on:

· key areas of domestic policy;

· strengthening public harmony, national unity, and solidarity;

· promoting the principles of state activity and national values.

Zhienbayev added that the President had proposed granting the People’s Council the right of legislative initiative, which requires constitutional approval.

The procedure for establishing, forming the composition, and organizing the activity of the People’s Council will be determined by a separate constitutional law.

The supreme body of the Council will be its Session, convened at least once a year. Thus, like the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan and the Ulttyq Qurultay, the People’s Council will not function as a permanent body.

Recall that at the V Ulttyq Qurultay in Kyzylorda, President Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev announced the development of a new consultative platform, the Khalyk Kenesi (People’s Council of Kazakhstan),