Khalyk Kenesi to be granted power to call referendum

"It will be vested with the authority to submit draft laws to the Qurultay and to launch initiatives for calling a national referendum," Bakyt Nurmukhanov noted.

According to him, this requires a dedicated section in the Constitution to regulate issues related to the Khalyk Kenesi.

"This supreme consultative body, composed of the nation's citizens, will represent the interests of the people of Kazakhstan," the Deputy Chairman of the Constitutional Court underlined.

Earlier, Bakyt Nurmukhanov stated that Members of the Constitutional Commission did extensive work on drafting amendments to key sections of Kazakhstan’s Constitution. In particular, the Parliament's powers and procedures have undergone a significant revision.

Qazinform reported that Majilis deputy Sergey Ponomaryov, who is also a member of the Constitutional Reform Commission, unveiled the structure of the future Khalyk Kenesi.