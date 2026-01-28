All articles on Qurultay's organization updated in new draft Constitution— Nurmukhanov

Bakyt Nurmukhanov, Deputy Chairman of the Constitutional Court, announced these changes during the fourth session of the Commission.

Presidential powers

According to Nurmukhanov, the provisions in the "President" section have been conceptually revised. These changes are related to the Head of State’s interactions with the Qurultay, the Government, and other state bodies, as well as HR-related matters and law-making functions. The updated section introduces a new article dedicated to the legal status and powers of the Vice President, noted Bakyt Nurmukhanov.

Transition to a unicameral Parliament

In the furtherance of the transition to a unicameral model, extensive amendments have been drafted for the "Qurultay" section. Provisions related to a bicameral Parliament and its activities have been removed.

"There has been a significant revision of the legislative body’s powers. Every article on the sessions and organizational framework of the Qurultay has been updated. The list of entities granted the right of legislative initiative has been expanded, as has the scope of critical social issues regulated by laws passed by the Qurultay. Besides, the procedures for reviewing and adopting draft laws have been thoroughly overhauled," stated the Deputy Chairman of the Constitutional Court.

Khalyk Kenesi

As Nurmukhanov pointed out, a separate section now focuses on the Khalyk Kenesi (People’s Council of Kazakhstan), formed from among the country's citizens. It is established that this new supreme consultative body will represent the interests of the people and possess the right of legislative initiative.

Constitutional Court's status

Provisions regarding the legal status of the Constitutional Court, previously found in specialized constitutional law, are now integrated directly into the Draft Constitution.

"These changes solidify its status as an independent state body exercising constitutional control and ensuring the supremacy of the Constitution nationwide," Bakhyt Nurmukhanov emphasized.

He added that the legal consequences of the Constitutional Court’s decisions will also be clearly defined.

