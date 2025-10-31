KGIR 2025: Kazakhstan signs $7.5 billion in investment deals

Key projects include an agreement to build a wheat processing complex, as well as partnerships to develop a cotton-textile cluster in the Turkistan region. Investments were also announced for a cement plant in Aktobe, a greenhouse complex in Shymkent, and a sugar plant in the North Kazakhstan region. Environmental initiatives include the Astana Energy Eco-Park and a thermal waste treatment project in Shymkent. The IFC and KazFoodProducts will collaborate on producing sustainable aviation fuel.

Photo credit: Government press service

During the event, Prime Minister Bektenov awarded top investors for their contributions, including executives from Fufeng Group, PepsiCo, Stadler CIS, KIA Qazaqstan, and several other leading international companies.

Photo credit: Government press service

The exhibition highlighted innovative projects by global investors. Harvest Group SA of Switzerland presented an agro-industrial initiative to convert pasture and fallow lands into irrigated fields, expected to bring 300,000 hectares into cultivation by 2029 and increase soil productivity up to sixfold. Other initiatives showcased the launch of pharmaceutical and dietary supplement plants, railway rolling stock production, the establishment of a Coventry University campus in Kazakhstan, new industrial facilities, and plans for a high-speed transport system in the Almaty agglomeration.

Earlier, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov highlighted major international investment projects in Kazakhstan at the KGIR 2025 Global Investment Roundtable.