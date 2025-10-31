Global investors drive new wave of industrial projects in Kazakhstan

Bektenov emphasized that Kazakhstan remains an open and predictable country for long-term investment. Building a relationship of trust with investors is an essential element of the nation’s investment policy.

“In this context, I would like to give a few examples of our mutually beneficial cooperation. Among us today is Mr. Xuechun Li, Chairman of Fufeng Group. Exactly a year ago, during the 7th roundtable, we agreed to launch a project creating an agro-park for corn deep-processing. Just a few months later, the company began construction, and the plant will soon be commissioned,” the Prime Minister said.

He also highlighted Kazakhstan’s strategic partnership with PepsiCo.

“Last summer, with Mr. David Manzini [Ed.: PepsiCo’s Regional President for Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, the Caucasus and Central Asia], we discussed the prospects for building a savory snack production plant in the Almaty region. The project is well underway, and the facility is scheduled to start operations early next year,” Olzhas Bektenov noted.

The Prime Minister welcomed Yu Yufei, Vice Chairman of Dalian Hesheng Holding Group, whose company is building a wheat deep-processing plant.

“I also see Mr. Hernández, Regional President of Spain’s Roca Group. Just yesterday, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on Roca Group’s initiatives to produce modern sanitary ware. The new plant will manufacture high-quality, export-oriented products. Construction of this unique project will begin soon,” he said.

Bektenov also mentioned the launch of a cotton-textile cluster in the TURAN Special Economic Zone in the Turkistan region by Lihua Group.

“Another major project involving foreign investors is the recently opened KIA Qazaqstan automobile plant. This large-scale project was completed by KIA Corporation in just two years, reflecting the high level and quality of our cooperation. As you can see, all these projects, and I have mentioned only a few, clearly demonstrate that in our country, agreements quickly turn into real projects and operating enterprises. I invite everyone to take full advantage of the opportunities for doing business in Kazakhstan. We are ready to provide comprehensive support at every stage of project implementation,” Olzhas Bektenov underlined.

Kazinform previously reported that the Kazakh Prime Minister held a meeting to discuss implementing the Head of State’s instructions on attracting investment, a key goal outlined in the State of the Nation Address "Kazakhstan in the Era of Artificial Intelligence: Current Challenges and Solutions through Digital Transformation."