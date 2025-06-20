EN
    Key buildings at Iranian Khondab nuclear facility damaged, IAEA says

    16:28, 20 June 2025

    The key buildings at the Iranian Khondab heavy water research reactor, including the distillation unit, were damaged in a recent airstrike, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

    Key buildings at Iranian Khondab nuclear facility damaged, IAEA says
    Photo credit: IAEA

    A day earlier, the IAEA said that the airstrike hit the reactor, but no radiological effects occurred.

    The organization noted that the reactor is still under construction, has not yet been commissioned, and has not been loaded with nuclear materials; therefore, no radiation effects have been detected.

    On June 18, IAEA said that two centrifuge production facilities in Iran, the TESA Karaj workshop and the Tehran Research Center, were hit.

    "Both sites were previously under IAEA monitoring and verification as part of the JCPOA.

    At the Tehran site, one building was hit where advanced centrifuge rotors were manufactured and tested. At Karaj, two buildings were destroyed where different centrifuge components were manufactured," the agency's statement reads.

    Earlier it was reported that Israel carried out a wave of overnight airstrikes targeting key components of Iran’s nuclear program and military infrastructure, including an inactive plutonium reactor in Arak and a weapons development site near Natanz.

     

     

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
