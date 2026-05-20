Kenyan trade hub may open in Kazakhstan

"Kazakhstan and Kenya are rich in rare earth elements and critical minerals. Their importance is steadily growing amid increasing global demand driven by the energy transition, the development of digital technologies, and advanced manufacturing industries.

In this regard, we see significant potential for mutually beneficial cooperation in geology, exploration, extraction, and processing. Kazakhstan is ready to share its knowledge and expertise in this field. We welcome the signing of an agreement between Samruk-Kazyna and NAMICO on investment projects in Kenya, including the search, evaluation, and promotion of initiatives in subsurface use and geological exploration. This document will create a solid foundation for practical cooperation and the launch of promising joint projects in the mining sector," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted.