Kenyan trade hub may open in Kazakhstan
On May 20, Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and William Ruto of Kenya addressed a business forum in Astana, outlining cooperation priorities between the two countries, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
A key priority highlighted in the Kazakh President's speech was developing cooperation in agriculture and food security.
According to the President, mining and geological exploration are also crucial areas of bilateral cooperation.
"Kazakhstan and Kenya are rich in rare earth elements and critical minerals. Their importance is steadily growing amid increasing global demand driven by the energy transition, the development of digital technologies, and advanced manufacturing industries.
In this regard, we see significant potential for mutually beneficial cooperation in geology, exploration, extraction, and processing. Kazakhstan is ready to share its knowledge and expertise in this field. We welcome the signing of an agreement between Samruk-Kazyna and NAMICO on investment projects in Kenya, including the search, evaluation, and promotion of initiatives in subsurface use and geological exploration. This document will create a solid foundation for practical cooperation and the launch of promising joint projects in the mining sector," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted.
Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that relations between the two countries are experiencing a significant upswing, underpinned by political will and a mutual desire to strengthen bilateral ties.