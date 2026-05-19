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    Kazakhstan ratifies memorandum with IMF on regional capacity development center

    18:35, 19 May 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the Law ratifying the Memorandum of Understanding between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the International Monetary Fund regarding the Regional Capacity Development Center for the Caucasus, Central Asia, and Mongolia, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.

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    Photo credit: Akorda

    The text of the Law will be published in the press.

    As previously reported, Kazakhstan may move up in the global rankings for GDP per capita from 71st to 68th spot by 2031. This forecast is set out in the International Monetary Fund’s April outlook.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev IMF Akorda Presidential Residence
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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