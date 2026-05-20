Kazakhstan seeks mutually beneficial cooperation and joint projects with Kenya

The situation in Africa and the Middle East was discussed. Nairobi actively supports peace initiatives aimed at resolving regional conflicts. Kenya also makes a consistent contribution to strengthening peace and stability on the African continent. Kazakhstan highly appreciates these efforts. Kazakhstan and Kenya hold similar positions on many global issues. Both countries believe that international problems must be resolved solely through peaceful, diplomatic means, namely through negotiations. Agreement was also reached to strengthen cooperation within the United Nations and other international structures. Overall, it can be stated with confidence that the negotiations were fruitful and substantive. Kazakhstan expresses its readiness to strengthen bilateral ties, expand mutually beneficial partnership, and jointly implement projects in various fields. This serves the interests of both countries, said the Kazakh president.