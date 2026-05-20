Kazakhstan seeks mutually beneficial cooperation and joint projects with Kenya
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a press briefing with visiting Kenyan President William Ruto that Kenya is interested in Kazakhstan’s progress in e-government, space exploration, and IT, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
During the visit, President Ruto will tour the Alem.ai International Artificial Intelligence Center and the National Space Center of Kazakhstan. The talks placed particular attention to cooperation in the fields of culture, tourism, education, and science. Kenya attaches great importance to environmental protection and biodiversity conservation. I would like to specifically note that this position aligns with our Taza Qazaqstan (Clean Kazakhstan) ideology. Furthermore, the Kazakhstan-Kenya business forum is taking place in Astana today, with business representatives from both countries participating. This event will undoubtedly give a new impetus to the further deepening of ties between our nations. We agreed to instruct our governments to take concrete measures to expand this multifaceted partnership, stated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Both presidents also exchanged views on the international agenda.
The situation in Africa and the Middle East was discussed. Nairobi actively supports peace initiatives aimed at resolving regional conflicts. Kenya also makes a consistent contribution to strengthening peace and stability on the African continent. Kazakhstan highly appreciates these efforts. Kazakhstan and Kenya hold similar positions on many global issues. Both countries believe that international problems must be resolved solely through peaceful, diplomatic means, namely through negotiations. Agreement was also reached to strengthen cooperation within the United Nations and other international structures. Overall, it can be stated with confidence that the negotiations were fruitful and substantive. Kazakhstan expresses its readiness to strengthen bilateral ties, expand mutually beneficial partnership, and jointly implement projects in various fields. This serves the interests of both countries, said the Kazakh president.
Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that the first historic visit of his Kenyan counterpart, William Ruto, to Kazakhstan will elevate bilateral cooperation to a new level.