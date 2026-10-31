Ebola outbreak death toll exceeds 5,000 in DR Congo

The outbreak has ​infected more than 10,000 people since it was declared in May.

Eight of Congo's 26 provinces have ‌been affected, with many deaths occurring outside treatment centres.

Last week Nigeria ​became the fourth African country to ​report an Ebola case, extending the outbreak's geographic spread to West Africa. East African countries Kenya and Uganda ​have also reported cases.

Major American and foreign airlines urged the US ‌Centres for Disease Control and Prevention to reconsider new rules requiring all US-bound travellers to attest they have not been in the Democratic Republic of Congo in the prior 21 days.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Nigeria confirmed the first Ebola case in capital Abuja.