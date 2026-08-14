The proposal was approved by a 20-3 vote on Thursday. Under the plan, the building would be named "The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Restored and Renovated by President Donald J. Trump," while its physical location would become "President Donald J. Trump Plaza."

The decision comes two months after Trump's name was removed from the building's facade following a federal court ruling that the Kennedy Center's congressionally approved name could not be changed.

The three opposing votes came from congressional ex-officio board members Rep. Joyce Beatty, Rep. Rick Larsen and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse.

The renovation plan also faces legal challenges. Last month, another federal judge temporarily blocked efforts to close the facility and requested a financial plan from the board to justify the proposed closure.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the U.S. Department of State had ended diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs in the Foreign Service, saying the move would restore a focus on merit, rigor and accountability while strengthening practical diplomatic training.