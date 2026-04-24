Kenderli airport to open in 2027

According to Nurlan Sauranbayev, the facility is scheduled for commissioning next year.

“This year, we might be able to operate technical test flights eastward to Zaysan, but regular flights will begin next year,” the Minister said during the Senate briefing.

The head of the ministry also noted that the airfare pricing issue for Kenderli and Zaysan remains open.

“There are questions regarding subsidies from akimats interested in attracting tourists. This will influence negotiations with airlines,” he added.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan would build three more airports in tourist areas of Katon-Karagai, Zaysan, and Kenderli.