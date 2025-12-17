KazTransOil opens branch office in Poland

The decision to open the branch office was approved by the company's Board of Directors on December 10. It is aimed at safeguarding the interests of JSC KazTransOil in Poland and participating in the organization of transportation of Kazakh oil through the pipeline systems of other countries, including transit through the territory of Belarus.

"The branch will also be responsible for carrying out accounting and custody operations related to the receipt and delivery of Kazakh oil at the Adamova Zastava delivery point for subsequent supplies to European countries," the press service of JSC KazTransOil says.

KazTransOil highlights strategic importance of this initiative for ensuring stable deliveries of Kazakh oil to Germany, including to the refinery in the city of Schwedt, and aligns with the company's priority objectives.

The opening of the branch office is also expected to contribute to further development of international alternative routes for the transportation of Kazakh oil, enhancing supply reliability and strengthening Kazakhstan’s position in the global energy market.

